Melania Trump “wasted” : how the first lady has lived his plagiarism of the speeches of Michelle Obama

In July 2016, four months before the election in the u.s. presidential Donald Trumphis wife , Melania Trump claimed in a speech at the republican national Convention, chanted with the grandiloquence of a future First Lady, and which had caused much ink to flow, because, unfortunately for her, many observers had noted thatshe had simply plagiarized a speech of his predecessor Michelle Obama.

In Free, Melaniaan unauthorized biography published in December 2019 across the Atlantic, author Kate Bennett (a CNN journalist), provides a portrait of wonder of the First lady of the US, almost the opposite of the image that we have of them. It is, in fact, as one of the persons most unscrupulous, mysterious and impenetrable to have lived in the White House in recent decades, the author portrays Melanie Trump : “A First lady’s memorable and independent”, written as the author.

The White House via Bestimage

Despite this avalanche of compliments, Kate Bennett does not forget to address the errors of the First Lady. As, therefore, this day of summer 2016, during which she gave, in full campaign of her husband Donald Trump for the accession to the White House, a speech largely inspired by a previous of Michelle Obama. Widely mocked at the time for this shameful plagiarism, Melania had played a low profile on the time. In the words of his book, relayed in the pages of the magazine People, Kate Bennett explains that this error was due to the lack of staff Melania to re-read his text, which was somewhere, “fallen between the cracks”.

The author explains in his book : “After this episode, Melania has been devastated. She was no longer herself. Yet, there has been no outbursts or slamming doors, dishwashers, steals and breaks, of blind rage or any reprimand for his staff that had missed this blunder. Instead, she is isolated, she was discouraged, torn apart by guilt. She had the impression of having let the team down. All she had originally wanted, it was rising to the top, give a good performance and win a big victory.” This has not prevented her husband to reach the supreme office in the month of November following, while everyone was predicting a victory for the democratic party Hillary Clinton.

Credits photos : Bestimage