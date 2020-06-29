Melania Trump : what a drastic change that has made its entry to the White House

Three years ago, Melania Trump became First Lady. Coming out of the White House with her husband, operated a radical change.
Three years ago, Melania Trump went to the White House. Became the First Lady, the wife of the president of the united States has decided to operate a radical change to claim their new role. Accustomed to the spotlight, the former model decided to make the classification in your closet in 2017. “Melania Trump has undergone a transformation, bringing the power to the next level, as explained by the director of purchases of a brand of clothing for The Express. It is difficult to imagine a garment more synonymous with influence and prestige as the cape and Melania love the place.” The 3 last December to meet with prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, is with a layer of yellow color Melania Trump he had made a sensation. Of the same during the visit of Brigitte Macron in Washington in 2018… The First Lady, always very stylish in suits of haute couture, would pass on a political message through their clothes. For the expert, the wife of Donald Trump would be happy to show his new power, and success through their eyes.
“The imposing silhouette of Melania when you travel overseas is often obtained by means of the adoption of the choice of the creatorsshe is pursued with our colleagues in the united kingdom. She prefers Givenchy, Dolce and Gabbana and Dior – the luxury brand for adults. These looks are enhanced by your shoes, almost always a pair of shoes of heel of needle Louboutin.” She continued analyzing the style of clothing Melania Trump : “Melania clearly indicates that the best way to emulate your appearance of wealth, status and power is having the means to do so”. Today, Flotus is known that I adore the costumes of designers at exorbitant prices. But it has not always been the case. “The image that Melania has grown after the presidency of her husband is far from the style choices that has been made before entering the white house”, explains the expert.
Beautiful inspirations
“As a fashion model, Melania was not strange to the dressing room glamour, opting for dresses made of satin and slinky dresses with bare shoulders, she continued. The shoulder bare, in particular, made a clear distinction between Melania as a fashion model and glamour Melania as the First Lady. It is something that Melania is a distant goal for the conclusion of a movement rooted in sophistication.” According to the stylist Melita Lathamthe u.s. The first lady has maintained her years of modeling his preference for the clutches of the high fashion and your sense of detail. “Despite the fact that Melania is not, certainly, dressed in extravagant before, she certainly had style, he explained that The Express. She had a style of dresses, eye-catching enough fabric to be classy, and for that we are looking at its silhouette.” Melania Trump has a style “more reserved” because she was the First Lady. She has forged… take example of the crowned heads.
Melania Trump (Flotus) visited the museum of the national archives in Washington, d.c., the June 18, 2020.
The president, Donald and his wife Melania Trump will meet in the church Redemptor Hominis Church that honors pope John Paul 2
Political week of Donald Trump, of June 1, 2020 – the First Lady Melania Trump participates in a Zoom meeting with the Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos, Executive Director of the Yale university Child Study Center-Scholastic Collaboration for child and Family Resilience by Karen Baicker, and author Denise Daniels in social and emotional learning and mental health implications of COVID-19 in relation to children and families on Thursday, June 4, 2020, in the Vermeil Room of the White House. People: First Lady Melania Trump
The week of may 25, 2020 president Donald Trump.
President Donald Trump and the first lady Melania Trump out of the White House in Washington, DC on Wednesday, may 27, 2020. The president of Triumph and the first lady will travel to the Kennedy Space Center of NASA to attend the launch of the Mission of SpaceX 2.
The american president Donald Trump and the first lady Melania Trump back in the White House in Washington, after the ceremony of the commemoration of the “Day of the memory, in Baltimore, may 25, 2020.
The White House has published today two photos of Melania Trump in a video conference with a young student of 2 years of your association to Be Better than the may 7, 2020.
President Donald Trump and his wife Melania plant a tree to celebrate the world Earth day at the White House in Washington on April 22, 2020.
The New York Ball: The 20th Anniversary Benefit for the European School of Economics at Trump Tower in New York City With: Melania Trump Where: New York City, New York, united States When: 19 Nov 2014 Credit: Alberto Reyes/WENN.com
Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Baron Trump, Ivanka Trump, Arabella Rose Kushner and Jared Kushner expecting that the 2014 Trump Invitational Grand Prix at the Club Mar-a-Lago. Donald John Trump is an American businessman, politician, television personality, author, and the presumptive nominee of the Republican Party for President of the united States in the 2016 election on January 5, 2014 in Palm Beach, Florida. 05 January 2014 Photo: Melania Trump.
In the photo: Donald Trump and wife Melania Trump 2016 Time 100 Gala 2/10/07, New York