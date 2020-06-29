Melania Trump : what a drastic change that has made its entry to the White House

Three years ago, Melania Trump became First Lady. Coming out of the White House with her husband, operated a radical change.

Three years ago, Melania Trump went to the White House. Became the First Lady, the wife of the president of the united States has decided to operate a radical change to claim their new role. Accustomed to the spotlight, the former model decided to make the classification in your closet in 2017. “Melania Trump has undergone a transformation, bringing the power to the next level, as explained by the director of purchases of a brand of clothing for The Express. It is difficult to imagine a garment more synonymous with influence and prestige as the cape and Melania love the place.” The 3 last December to meet with prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, is with a layer of yellow color Melania Trump he had made a sensation. Of the same during the visit of Brigitte Macron in Washington in 2018… The First Lady, always very stylish in suits of haute couture, would pass on a political message through their clothes. For the expert, the wife of Donald Trump would be happy to show his new power, and success through their eyes.

“The imposing silhouette of Melania when you travel overseas is often obtained by means of the adoption of the choice of the creatorsshe is pursued with our colleagues in the united kingdom. She prefers Givenchy, Dolce and Gabbana and Dior – the luxury brand for adults. These looks are enhanced by your shoes, almost always a pair of shoes of heel of needle Louboutin.” She continued analyzing the style of clothing Melania Trump : “Melania clearly indicates that the best way to emulate your appearance of wealth, status and power is having the means to do so”. Today, Flotus is known that I adore the costumes of designers at exorbitant prices. But it has not always been the case. “The image that Melania has grown after the presidency of her husband is far from the style choices that has been made before entering the white house”, explains the expert.

“As a fashion model, Melania was not strange to the dressing room glamour, opting for dresses made of satin and slinky dresses with bare shoulders, she continued. The shoulder bare, in particular, made a clear distinction between Melania as a fashion model and glamour Melania as the First Lady. It is something that Melania is a distant goal for the conclusion of a movement rooted in sophistication.” According to the stylist Melita Lathamthe u.s. The first lady has maintained her years of modeling his preference for the clutches of the high fashion and your sense of detail. “Despite the fact that Melania is not, certainly, dressed in extravagant before, she certainly had style, he explained that The Express. She had a style of dresses, eye-catching enough fabric to be classy, and for that we are looking at its silhouette.” Melania Trump has a style “more reserved” because she was the First Lady. She has forged… take example of the crowned heads.

