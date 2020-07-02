Melania Trump : who is the man who shares their intimacy before Donald Trump ?

Before the meeting with Donald Trump, then, the magnate of real estate, Melania Trump, trying to conquer the world of modeling in new york city. And I lived in a shared flat. After having lived in Paris with Victoria Silvstedt, she moved to a small apartment with Matthew Atanian, a fashion photographer. The place was narrow, we can learn on the site Itnity Just of america, but this was not a problem for the future of the First lady, as she remained in silence, and “he has never invited anyone to his house“.

The Slovenian, whose real name is Melania Knauss, has come to the Big apple, at the age of 26, a relatively high age to get started in the world of fashion in the united States. If his career was blossoming, she has been able to count with the help of his agent Paolo Zampolli, who presented it to Matthew Atanian in 1996 -and then to Donald Trump two years later.

“Clean, normal and nice”

“Matthew, who is looking for a roommate ? I bring you a good girl, for the girls of 16 and 17 years of age who live in the apartment of the models. I bring a real girl. It is clean, normal and nice“he has proposed for the photographer who worked for the Marie Claire of america, as it reveals the journalist Mary Jordan in the book The Art of Business : The untold Story of Melania Trump.

Melania Trump has never been a problem with Matthew Atanian, now retired. An iron discipline, she was going out rarely and focusing on your career objective. In 2017 Vanity Just of america, his former roommate, said that she “wearing ankle weights in the apartment and in the lobby of the building“and “always ate between five and seven fruits and vegetables per day“. Melania Trump is still on this strict diet, but you can enjoy the space that offers him the White House.

Credits of the photos : Bestimage