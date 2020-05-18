Melania Trump, Will Smith, Priyanka Chopra : coats feet of hen have the wind in their sails

Great fashion trends of this autumn-winter season 2019/2020, the pied-de-poule has charmed the people ! Chic and eclectic, Cardi B, Melania Trump, Will Smith and many others have opted for the printed version of mantle…

It’s back… Who ? The foot-of-chicken, of course ! This black and white printed is THE value of this season fall-winter 2019/2020. It has been seen on the catwalks houses such as Chanel, Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana or even Alexander McQueen.

Cardigans, shoes, skirts, bags, etc. the houndstooth is everywhere ! But it is put in value on powerful pieces such as the coat that it seduced the people ! The model Karlie Kloss has opted for a version that is fluid and concoct a look that’s neo-bourgeois. From his side, Melania Trump, on a visit to the Salvation Army in London, preferred a cup more strict recalling theoriginal british print. Just like the actress, and wife of Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra who is back to the roots of the graphic pattern with a skirt that matches its coat black and white.

Life in black and white

The advantage of this trend, it is that it adapts to all tastes ! In effect, it is the retro style and androgynous the pied-de-poule, which had seduced the daughter of Johnny Hallyday, Laura Smet… This style was presented during the Chanel show by it-girl Cara Delevingne ! The total look of the heroine of the series Carnival Row Amazon has been taken over by the eccentric rappeuse american Cardi B.

And the pied-de-poule has not said its last word ! Yes, the printed, completed by a group of four yarns of wool black and white weave created tiles with the tips stretchedis unisex as evidenced by the actor Will Smith, very elegant in its look a bit rock.

The biggest stars have luxury models, but the trend houndstooth is accessible to all. You can follow your favorite celebs thanks to pieces from affordable brands like Claudie Pierlot, APC, Maje, or Kiabi and coat 50€ !

