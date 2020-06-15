Melania Trump would have delayed his arrival to the White House… to renegotiate the terms of your marriage contract

During the first months of the presidency of Donald Trump, his wife Melania remained in New York, to allow his son to finish the school year. But according to a book, it would have taken the opportunity to renegotiate the terms of their marriage contract.

For nearly six months, the White House had a First Lady part-time. After the investiture of her husband in January of 2017, Melania Trump had decided to remain in New York until the summer, with the pretext of allowing his son Barron, then aged 11, to finish the school year in your school. But according to the revelations of the journalist of the “Washington Post“Mary Jordan, who dedicated a book* to the former model Melania Trump could have taken advantage of this period and of the importance of his presence with the american president to renegotiate the terms of their contract of marriage, which is considered to be unfavorable. Married to the billionaire for a longer time than his previous two wives, Ivana Trump and Marla Maples, Melania Trump could have negotiated for months to ensure the most favorable conditions in the case of divorce for her, as for her son, Barron, was the youngest of the five sons of the american president. She would consider a future that is specific to him : the management of the Trump Organization in Europe, who benefit from their dual-nationality slovenian.

The situation between the two spouses, then, was very tense, in part due to the revelations about the infidelities of Donald Trump Stormy Daniels and Karen MacDougal, whose silence has been bought a couple of days prior to the election by your lawyer, the staff, Michael Cohen. Between these painful rumours in the press and his popularity, Melania Trump was in a position of strength. She has followed the advice as Donald Trump gave himself in his book “The Art of negotiation,” recalls the journal : “The best thing you can do is to negotiate in a position of strength, and to have a means of pressure is the biggest strength you can have. A pressure medium, that is to have what the other wants. Or, better, what he needs. Or, better yet, that it can’t happen.”

Don’t wing of the “First Family”

The delay of the arrival of Melania Trump in Washington consequences were very public. In addition to the daily protests at the foot of Trump Tower, in which she came out shortly, the presence of the wife and son of the president of the united states to cost more than $ 125,000 in charge of security on a daily basis, and nourished the idea that the management of Triumph suffered an interruption, the result of a victory unforeseen. For almost six months, Donald Trump has lived alone in the White House, the search of his wife and his child during the weekends in a property of Trump. The absence of a First Lady had been remedied, at certain times,… by the presence of the ubiquitous First Daughter, Ivanka Trump.

Considered as the favorite of her father, she was very involved in the campaign, because her husband, Jared Kusher, before the couple becomes the president’s advisers. The role of proximity, which are preserved today, but with a good distance imposed by Melania Trump. According to Mary Jordan, who rejected the idea to dedicate the East Wing of the White House, traditionally reserved for the First Lady and her team, the “First Family”. Conduct of a discreet, behind the scenes, away from the frequent interventions of the thirties.

* “The Art of Your Business,” Mary Jordan, edition, Simon & Schuster, which was released the 16 of June