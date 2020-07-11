Melania Trump : your 1st meeting disastrous with the family of Donald Trump

This is a book that shook the White House. The 14 next July, Mary of Triumph, the niece of the american president, published a book entitled Too much and is Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man (Too much and is never enough: how my family has created the most dangerous man in the world). A story is explosive and is committed to spare no member of the family, starting with Fred Trump Sr., the father of Donald Trump, “a sociopath of high-level“that would have created a monster. A family that was very dark that Melania Trump was not particularly well receivedas relates Madame Figarothat has been able to make reference to some of the extracts.

In June 1988, the young model is about to meet for the first time the family of her lover, real estate mogul Donald Trump. The only problem is, that, although separated, is still married to Marla Maples. Melania Knauss, 28 years of age, with a particular disability, is “the other woman” and she knows it. “She was five years younger than me. She sat down with Donald crossing the ankles. I was surprised that it looks sweet“recalls Mary. Robert Trump, the brother of Donald, would have realised that the young woman, he remained in silence during the dinner that was held at the Trump Tower in New York, had not said a word of the night. His niece, who then would have suggested that the slovenian model can’t control, perhaps not of your mother tongue, what Robert rétorquera : “No, she knows why she is there“. Which means that Melania was a woman interested…

The family Trump touch

Revelations that he firmly denies the entourage of the president, from his spokeswoman, Kayleigh McEnany. This Tuesday, July 7, said in a press conference that the book of Mary Trump was “full of lies”and to add, “These accusations are ridiculous, absurd, that have absolutely nothing to do with the truth“… when he spoke of not having read the book. Robert S. Trump, the uncle of Mary, and brother of Donald, has tried to prevent the publication. In vain. His appeal to the court filed on June 23 last, the court of the Queens has been rejected.

