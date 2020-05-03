Mélanie Laurent, a young mother radiant in the face of Ryan Reynolds

Tuesday, Mélanie Laurent was in New York to present his new film, “Six Underground”, directed by Michael Bay. Ryan Reynolds and their other partners on the screen were also present.

It is with a bright smile that Melanie Laurent returned to New York for the premiere of his new film, “Six Underground”. Directed by Michael Bay (“Transformers”) and available on Netflix as of Friday, the long-action footage tells the story of six billionaires that simulate their own deaths to form an elite unit covert mission to neutralize powerful criminals.

Adorned with a printed skirt and a black top turtleneck, Mélanie Laurent was sublime to play the game of the photocall. On-site, which is back to mom two months ago with the birth of a daughter has in particular responded to questions from journalists before joining her co-stars.

Happy team

In “Six Underground”, the French actress gives a reply to Ryan Reynolds, but also to Corey Hawkins, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Ben Hardy and Adria Arjona, all present in the projection. Between selfies and meeting with the public, the joyful team was visibly thrilled to find himself.

At the end of November, Mélanie Laurent was entrusted to the “Madame Figaro” to discuss his family life and revealed that she had moved to Los Angeles to join his companion on american. The identity of the lucky winner remains for now a mystery, although we know that he is the father of her little last. A previous relationship, the actress of 36 years has also had a boy today, 6-year-old, Leo.

