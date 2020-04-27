Melina Matsouka, clippeuse of Beyoncé, reveals remarkable film

Queen & Slim the director, Melina Matsouka arrives in the room. An account of a run, it is also one of the solidarity of the afro-american. An attitude that will guide the filmmaker in his artistic practice.

Even his name would be unknown, it’s a safe bet that the images of Melina Matsoukas you are familiar with – whether you like it or not. The filmmaker 39-year-old, who is out this week on her first feature, the remarkable Queen & Slimis especially shown, so far, by its clips.

And not least : it is, in the last fifteen years, the clippeuse of r’n’b the most famous, having worked for Rihanna (We Found Love, S & M, Rude Boy)Solange (Losing You)Lady Gaga (Just Dance)but as Eve, Kylie Minogue, Jennifer Lopez, Katy Perry, Ciara…

And of course Beyoncé, whom she, more than anyone, shaped the image, from the album B-Day, for which she made four videos in 2007, up to Training, which she signed in 2016, the resounding clip in New Orleans. In fact, even if his music gets you out by the ears, difficult to move to the side of the Queen B posed on the roof of a police car in half immersed in the water – one of the images more iconic of the years 2010.