Melissa Etheridge : the moving tribute to his daughter after the death of his son, 21 years of age

The american singer Melissa Etheridge has announced on may 13, 2020 the death of his son, Beckett, at the age of 21 years. On Instagram, her eldest daughter, Bailey Cypheridge has paid tribute to her little brother by sharing snapshots of childhood.

One has lost her son, the other, his little brother. On may 13, 2020, the american singer Melissa Etheridge has announced on his Twitter account the death of his son, Beckett, at just 21 years of age. While it was “dependent to opioids“the young man succumbed to an overdose. On Instagram, she is the daughter of the singer, and sister of Beckett who took the floor to pay tribute to his little brother. After having shared a series of snapshots of childhood, Bailey Cypheridge said : “I don’t know what to say. Today I lost my brother. I’m too broke and overwhelmed to be able to talk, but I appreciate all those who have tried to reach me. I love you, Beckett. Fly high and watch over us.“The next day, the young woman has shared a new picture where his little brother pulls the tongue, accompanied by the following words : “It is in this way that I’d remember us.“

If Melissa Eheridge is in mourning after losing her son, she also took the time to discuss at length the battle of Beckett on his Twitter account : “Today, I join the thousands and thousands of families who have lost a loved one due to an addiction to opioids. My son, Beckett, who was only 21 years old, fought against this addiction and finally succumbed today. “The american singer continued :” He will be missed by those who loved him, his family and his friends. My heart is broken. I am grateful to those who have contacted me, I feel their love and support.“

Beckett was the son of the legend of rock ‘ n ‘ roll, David Crosby

Born in November 1998, Beckett was very close to her older sister, whose a year only the difference between them. It is the ex-girlfriend of Melissa Etheridge, the filmmaker Julie Cypher, who had mit in the world, Beckett and Bailey, by artificial insemination. It was later revealed that the father of the two children was no other than the legend of rock ‘ n ‘ roll, David Crosby. The singer also has two other children, twins of 13 years, after his love story with actress Tammy Lynn Michaels.

Sign up to the Newsletter Closermag.fr to receive free the latest news