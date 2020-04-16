Melissa McCarthy, Octavia Spencer and others join to feed hospital workers

Celebrities pitch in to assist those who are fighting in the frontline during the outbreak of coronavirus.

Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone Octavia Spencer and Joel McHale, as well as Aimee Carpenter and Leslee Feldman, have joined forces with Frontline Foods to deliver meals to the employees of the hospital with the help of local restaurants that have been affected by the closures.

“We are all so blessed to be in good health, at home and in safety and we wanted to do something, anything, to show our gratitude and support to front-line workers who make the sacrifices are the ultimate in our name,” Spencer said in a joint statement with Carpenter and Feldman.

Frontline Foods is a volunteer organization created during the crisis of the COVID-19, raising funds locally to purchase meals in the restaurants and deliver them to those who fight against the pandemic on the front.

Spencer, McCarthy and Falcone were already working at the local level to help the health staff during the meal when they realized they could do more to scale with Frontline.

“We were very popular, and then we saw the Frontline,” explained McCarthy with her husband Falcone during a videoconference Today with Spencer and host Hoda Kotb. “There are more than 400 volunteers, this is a 100% donation, it goes directly to the cause and no one is paid.”

“We just thought, let’s go there and help and get more volunteers for Frontline Foods.”

“You are home, and this crisis continues across the country, and you wonder, how can I help you?” Spencer intervened. “We decided that in feeding the hospitals, we could also help our communities by helping the restaurants.”

In a press release, the actor McHale said: “I am delighted to be a part of Frontline Foods. Feed the hospital staff while supporting restaurants and businesses independent has never been more important. I would have liked to be able to drop twelve bombs f in all uppercase letters in this quote to show how delighted I am about this. “

This is one of the last efforts made by celebrities to help during the crisis.

Rihanna recently announced that $ 6 million would be allocated to COVID-19 through its foundation, while Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are committed to pay $ 1 million to Feeding America and food Banks Canada.

For more information on the efforts of Frontline Foods or to make a donation, visit www.frontlinefoods.org.

