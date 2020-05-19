Mélissa Ouimet: a facet pop assumed

She has left a vivid impression on “The Voice,” last year, in particular by taking up with panache “Like The Way I Do”, great success of Melissa Etheridge. Although she’s a master of the rock style, Mélissa Ouimet also has a talent obvious to the pop, as evidenced by “In Love Again”, first extract of his upcoming album in the works.

This piece, which speaks of perseverance and positivism, was written before Christmas by the artist and his lover Bruno Labrie, but do not fall least to a point.

“In a time of pandemic, I want this to be lightweight, this is a tune of the summer that people listen to on their balcony, with a glass of sangria or whatever it is, and that it gives them something else to what to think,” explains Mélissa Ouimet.

For her, “In Love Again” throws the light on its side, pop it assumed for a long time.

“It is true that I am a rocker, but I did a lot of pop in my life. I made the Top 40 and “bands” in corporate for a long time; I bathed there where it was necessary to do all kinds of styles. I’ve always loved the pop, this is not a turn.”

Tunes of Lady Gaga and Sia

Listening to the chorus of “In Love Again”, one cannot help but think of the voice known that, Lady Gaga and Sia.

Not surprising when you know that Melissa Ouimet slips sometimes in the skin of the stars when she needs inspiration.

“Sometimes, when I compose, I don’t know why, I think of an artist and how she composed this song. Not all the time, but if I’m not inspired at the first agreement […] At that time, I thought Lady Gaga”, she says.

On his future EP, pop-rock, singer-songwriter y will also introduce “Sorry”, a song folk-rock-pop “brings to light how ironic climate change”. There will also be a ballad “inspirational”.

The artist from St. Albert, likes to try to shake things up. And she is not afraid of shoving some of the ideas. “I’m also someone who likes to put on the table what we’d rather put under the rug. A great inspiration to me, it’s Pink. This is a woman for whom it is important to address certain subjects as an artist, to convey messages.”

Giving back to the people

Recognizing that she could not be at the front to ensure the essential needs in order to counter the COVID-19, Mélissa Ouimet wanted to do good for people.

Every Thursday at 19 h for weeks on Facebook, she and her husband offer a show live. “We wanted to do some “live” like this before the pandemic, but there had just not put it up yet. As my boyfriend made the video, we had everything here.”

Even if the response of the public proves the necessity of this kind of event, the singer is confident about the eventual return of the people in the room.

“Of “live” as we are doing now, it is fun for the present situation, but it is always going to be room for halls and festivals because a show watched in your living room or on-site, in the mood, this is really not the same case. It is a matter of time before you get it back in place, but I am certain that it will exist.”