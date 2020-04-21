MELLBY DRAKE already seen in Paris is the horse to beat !

This is again the trotters Swedish that give us an appointment this Tuesday but this time at Jagersro for a Quinté played on the course of 2140m starting volté. They are 15 at the start of which 10 to start the first level, 3 to to have to make 20m and only 2 with 40m of disability. This is precisely the case of our favorite, which will therefore have to work around all this pretty world to come take it away. Yet this MELLBY DRAKE seems to have a margin obvious in the face of such opposition for information on impose its law with gusto. It will still dreading BONNY BOY that will leave 20m in front of him and who appears in great form this season and whose entourage is expecting a new confirmation.

The Base :

15 – MELLBY DRAKE

This is a trotter trained by Robert BERGH that is well known in France. He came running to Vincennes at the last 2 meetings of the winter and it is already placed at the level Quinté european on the 2100m start of the Big Track. It is by far the richest of the lot, and as it comes to view from the outset, his fitness for his return on his land, he should not have too much trouble to play to win in the face of such opposition. This 8-year-old son of Viking Kronos is clearly the horse to beat.

The Outsider TQQ :

11 – BONNY BOY

Well-born by Kiss French and Honey Lavec, this 6 year-old appears in good shape since the beginning of the year, and it aligns good performance. He was trained by Conrad LUGAUER, he knows this racetrack Jagersro where it has not disappointed for his return on this track is impressive from the outset on march 18, before attempting to mount class without demerit with a pleasing 4th place in the key 1’12″3 on the 1640m start. Confirmed departure volté and despite his 20m handicap, he looks terrible in this batch.

4 – M. T. NAOMI

This is a girl of Up And Quick, who has only 5 years of age and who has not yet raced 21 times, but that appears already as a great specialist of this track Jagersro. She has played 17 of his 21 attempts on this ring and it has not been seen on the racecourse since last summer. She wins of course rarely but she has already beaten a number of opponents as it is found today. It has relatively little run starting volté but if all goes well, she has the right to strive for a place in this Quinté.

1 – FORREST HORNLINE

This is still a great specialist of this track Jagersro, since in the 34 races since the beginning of his career, he has raced exclusively on the racetrack. He knows by heart and this will, of course, a considerable asset in this meeting. The departure volté no more secrets for him, or even the course of 2140m and its proven ability to this path will allow him to display competitive in this Quinté at least for the places.

3 – FIFTYSHADESOF SISU

This 5 years is evidence of a commendable regularity since last fall and it remains a particularly powerful starting volté. It still ran low with his 24 races at the meter and if it has managed to win only once, it is still placed 11 times. He had beaten FORREST HORNLINE on this course on the 24th of march to the pole is equal and it will attempt to confirm and to snag a place in this Quinté. Very trotter, as he has never been disqualified, he will have to deal with him.

5 – ARWEN T. DREAM

The last time she ran on this course last September, she was ranked encouraging 3rd beaten by his younger, but without demerit. From the top of its 7 years, it is logical to expect further progress with now 2 strokes back to legs after a break from December to march. It is very confirmed on this track Jagersro and she found a departure volté with ambitions perfectly justified in such a batch by starting at the head.

2 – KICKI LAGO

This is another girl that will be to watch for his return on this track Jagersro. She was, in effect, imposed for his race start straightaway on this course, and in a chrono flattering 1’15″8-to-3 years in November 2018 far in front of ARWEN T. DREAM. She had doubled the bet on the 2140m start and be judged on his promising small reentry march 13th at Kalmar, he is not going to especially not have to neglect it in this meeting.

10 – NIKITITA

It comes to changing the ideas in discovering the discipline of the trot climbed to 7 years. She returns this time to hitch for this beautiful commitment to her, in which she finds herself ideally undertaken in the first level to the limit of the pullback to 20m. It has, therefore, been carefully prepared for this target and it is still able to surprise her on her back in harness as it is especially in his case starting volté and that his 2 attempts under the saddle he will have certainly done the greater good. So, pay attention to it.