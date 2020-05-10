melty Future Awards 2017 : Bebe Rexha won the award in the category of Coming Soon International

The ceremony continues to be more beautiful ! We assure you, there is an atmosphere of madness currently inside the Grand Rex of Paris the place the melty Future Awards 2017. After having seen stars like Amir, Zaho, Caroline Receveur, Nathan Sykes or Boostee on the Golden Carpet in the early evening, many artists have made a splash on the scene these last few minutes ! It is Zaho and Boostee with their duo surprise on “Let the kouma”Amir came to see us to interpret his new single “It looks like” or the young Alma in which it all this year with his title “Requiem”the public has witnessed beautiful performances. And this is not finished ! For the moment, we focus on the rewards of the evening since the identity of the winner in the category Coming Soon International has just been revealed… Without take the suspense any longer, this is Bebe Rexha ! The international star was keen to thank melty by video message (below).

In the shadow of several popstars for a few years, for which she wrote (Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Iggy Azalea…), Bebe Rexha has finally decided to shine its turn in the spotlight. Unsurprisingly, she has been collecting tubes since it was launched in solo : “Hey Mama” with David Guetta and Nicki Minaj, “Me, Myself & I” with G-Eazy, “No Broken Hearts” with Nicki Minaj or her latest single “I Got You”, the american singer was well deserved her award Coming Soon International to the MFA ! It only remains to wait for the release of next ep on 17 February. In the meantime to find Bebe Rexha in concert in France, we advise you to follow the red wire from the ceremony of the melty Future Awards live ! The price was deserved for Bebe Rexha ?

To vote for personalities who will make the year 2017, according to you, goes quickly on the platform of the melty Future Awards, in partnership with NT1 and Fun Radio !