Meme of the coffin. Messi is the idol of famous african dancers

After it became viral the meme coffin right now that is the pandemic coronavirus in the world, one of the men who appears dancing revealed that you are a fan of the argentine striker Lionel Messi.

“My favorite player is Leo Messi, I love it. I like his way of playing and the goals that mark. In addition, it is not selfish, that is very important. I love football and I love to play, it is one of my hobbies,” said Benjamin Aidoo in interview to the program of the Cadena Ser, in Catalonia, “What thi jugues”.

“I’m a fan of Barca, I like it a lot, but above all I am fan of Messi, is a player huge, is the leader and we have him to thank, because Barcelona would not be what it is without him. Having to Messithe club has won titles without him would not have succeeded and we would not have improved as much as in the past few years.”

This character also spoke about his work as a gravedigger and as shown in the video, his opinion is that we should celebrate the death.

“My opinion is that we need to celebrate the death. Why? Because when a person leaves us, we remember what he has done during his life. You know what this person has contributed , what it has done for you. In some way you should thank, in part, you are as you are thanks to this person,” he said

“That’s why I believe we should celebrate death more than birth of a person, that’s why we dance. I hate that people cry when I do my work, makes me very sad. We dance because we want people to realize that there is that cry of death”.