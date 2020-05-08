memories of the design of his project “Views” !

Drake offers a leap in time to the viewers on Instagram. The american rapper is back on the design of his album Views !

Confined, Drake seems to be nostalgic of the good old time. The star of the american rap has unveiled an exclusive video of the design Views, one of his best projects. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z !

Everywhere in the world, the pandemic Covid-19 occurs and does not cease to make victims. Facing the virus, you therefore need to take action.

In France, the great majority of the inhabitants are, therefore, assigned to residence. In this period, it is better to avoid contact !

However, stuck at home, boredom quickly took over. But don’t worry, the stars are well entertain their public !

Through the social networksthey then give the body and soul. No question of abandoning their fans !

Many virtual activities seeing the day on the social networks. Lives, frequently asked questions, or challenges of all kinds, there’s what to do.

On his side, Drake made a lovely surprise to its subscribers on Instagram. Get ready for a jump in the past !

Drake unveils behind-the-scenes of his album Views on Instagram !

Fans of Drake are likely to follow its adventures on a daily basis. It must be said that the public appreciates a lot.

On Instagram, the american rapper has more 65 million subscribers ! No, you’re not dreaming.

With his last post, the artist has once again made a real hit. And for good reason !

The video puts Drake in a scene in a studio, during the design Viewsone of his best albums.

This is a good time-which is fun ! In fact, fans of the singer have then responded en masse.

“It was a very good year ! “, ” Dude, the summer of 2016 was incredible… “, ” I love this song ! “.

We hope you enjoy this little masterpiece force signed Drake.

