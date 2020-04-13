Men : how to cut hair at home ? Here is the tutorial of stylist of Kim Kardashian !

How to cut hair yourself ? Here is the tutorial of stylist of Kim Kardashian for you to guide you and prevent the disaster.

The confinement current is accompanied by its batch of hair cuts fails. Because if for people with long hair, the maintenance of capillary is limited to cut off his spikes, for people with short hair, it is much more complex.

Cut hair man : how to cut hair at home ?

Fortunately, the barber of Kim KardashianChris Appleton, is coming to the rescue of the men badly combed by posting on his account Instagram a video tutorial to learn how to cut hair oneself. The ideal is, of course, is to entrust this task to someone else : a friend.e, mother, father, brother, roommate… A person that you trust !

Cut hair man house : the steps

For those who do not want to purely and simply shave the skull on the lawn (no worries), here are the steps to follow to achieve a cut man home.

1. Section off two areas, one above and below. Make a line that goes from one temple to the other through the back of the skull.

2. Put pliers to separate the hair from the top and two below.

3. Start mowing the lower part always from the front, above the ear, towards the back.

4. To create a gradient, separate new strands using clamps on a width smaller and a shoe more great.

5. To cut the hair of the top of the skull, moisten them, and use the chisel by placing it perpendicular to the hair.

6. Remains to cut the front. For this, lift the wick from the front by tilting it a bit towards the back before cutting. This will add a bit of length.

