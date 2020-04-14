Mercedes and Ferrari are waiting the response of Hamilton and Vettel

Almost everything is standing in the Formula 1. The few activities that continue to take place by video conference or by telephone, but this does not mean that they are secondary aspects. However, there is something that moves: the market of pilots, which as usual begins with the main figures and then the negotiations continue to cascade with the rest of the grid.

The tradition marked the Monaco Grand Prix as the starting point (or end) of the negotiations. Beyond is a custom that has changed over time, what is certain is that the ‘big guys’ are moving with a lot of anticipation and 2020 –in spite of the difficulties of the Formula 1– is not an exception.

Several information in the last few days, pointed out that Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel have to communicate their intentions to their respective teams at the end of April, accepting or not the conditions agreed upon in the negotiations already carried out. Apparently there is no rush, but in reality, there are mechanisms that even they can pressure the best teams.

The situation Ferrari is an example. Mattia Binotto confirmed that the first choice of the Scuderia is to renew the contract to Vettel, an intention confirmed with a bid already placed on the table of negotiations.

Seb you will need to accept or reject a wage reduction, and the proposal of a single contract year. It is expected that Vettel ask for two years in the negotiation, but the point at this point is another: the German will have to give an answer, allowing you to react to Ferrari.

Alternatives to Vettel are clear. Daniel Ricciardo really like to Maranello, but the australian will have to communicate your intentions to Renault. The same thing happens with Carlos Sainz, who since long ago have a proposal for McLaren to renew, and that you will not delay too much time your decision. The only solution that can allow Ferrari to act without haste is the internal, that is to say, Antonio Giovinazzi, who is the third pilot of the Cavallino and that is linked with the Scuderia.

Same situation occurs in Mercedes. The team hopes to renovate to Hamilton two years ago, with what the british would accumulate 10 consecutive seasons. Waiting for the ‘yes’ definitive, Toto Wolff is forced to have alternatives. In this case there is also an internal solution, George Russell, but also have been valued outside options.

That’s why the month of April is crucial for organizing the main parts of a mosaic complex. To lack of races, the tendency will be to stability. The teams will be asked the pilots to reduce the salary of 2020 (in some cases this has already been done) and it is likely that as the matching offer to the proposal of renewal for one or two seasons.

One of the effects of the current situation is that a market that promised to be the liveliest in recent years (to date, only Verstappen, Leclerc and Ocon officially have a contract to 2021) can give rise to a series of renovations to provide stability for a future that to this day still is not clear.

↓ When contract ends of each pilot ↓

Antonio Giovinazzi – Alfa Romeo Racing: 2020 1/20 Photo: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images Kevin Magnussen – Haas F1: 2020 2/20 Photo: Erik Junius Romain Grosjean – Haas F1: 2020 3/20 Photo: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images George Russell – Williams Racing: 2021* 4/20 Photo: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images *The own George Russell announced in 2019 that he signed for three seasons with the team Williams, but depends on Mercedes. Nicholas Latifi – Williams Racing: 2020 5/20 Photo: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Lewis Hamilton – Mercedes AMG F1 : 2020 6/20 Photo: Monster Energy Valtteri Bottas – Mercedes AMG F1 : 2020 7/20 Photo: Gareth Harford / Motorsport Images Sebastian Vettel – Ferrari: 2020 8/20 Photo: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images Charles Leclerc – Ferrari: 2024 9/20 Photo: Erik Junius Max Verstappen – Red Bull Racing: 2023 10/20 Photo: Gareth Harford / Motorsport Images Alexander Albon – Red Bull Racing: 2020 11/20 Photo: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images Carlos Sainz – McLaren: 2020 12/20 Photo: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images Lando Norris – McLaren: 2022 13/20 Photo: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images Daniel Ricciardo – Renault F1 Team: 2020 14/20 Photo: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Esteban Ocon – Renault F1 Team: 2021* 15/20 Photo: Renault F1 *Renault specified that there is an option on Esteban Ocon for an additional year, i.e. until 2022. Pierre Gasly – Alpha Tauri: 2020 16/20 Photo: Erik Junius Daniil Kvyat – Alpha Tauri: 2020 17/20 Photo: Erik Junius Lance Stroll – Racing Point: 2020* 18/20 Photo: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images *Have not given details on the contract of Lance Stroll in Racing Point, but logically it seems linked to the presence of his father Lawrence in the majority of the team’s actions. Sergio Perez – Racing Point: 2022 19/20 Photo: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images Kimi Raikkonen – Alfa Romeo Racing: 2020 20/20 Photo: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

