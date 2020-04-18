Merchandising : Patrick Mahomes dethrones Tom Brady | Touchdown Actu (NFL Actu)









Driven by a campaign MVP 2018 and a victory in the Super Bowl last season, the quarterback of the Chiefs has exceeded the former muse of New England’s Tom Brady in the total sales of derivative products according to the NFL Players Association.

Over the period extending from march 1, 2019 February 29, 2020, here is the list of the top 10 best sellers :

1 – Patrick Mahomes

2 – Tom Brady

3 – Lamar Jackson

4 – Ezekiel Elliott

5 – Baker Mayfield

6 – Aaron Rodgers

7 – Odell Beckham Jr.

8 – Khalil Mack

9 – Jimmy Garoppolo

10 – George Kittle

The biggest increases are to the credit of Lamar Jackson (+38 seats) and George Kittle (+32). Despite his retirement, Rob Gronkowski still appears among the top 50 (48th). Khalil Mack is the only defender in the top 10.

Even if Brady fell to the second place, he finished on the podium for 18 consecutive years. And given his recent arrival in Tampa Bay, it is destined to stay there again for another year at least, or even take back his crown. Looking at this list, it is not surprising to see quarterbacks dominate this classification. Alone, they occupy 15 of the first 28 places. The position is without a doubt the most important compared with other sports, the one that receives the most attention because those are the ones who touch the ball every action.