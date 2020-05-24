Meryl Streep, Saoirse Ronan and Emma Watson in the official trailer of “the Four Daughters of dr. March”

(Relaxnews) – The Sony Pictures studios come to unveil the first images from the upcoming movie Greta Gerwig, “The Four Girls of doctor March” according to the american classic by Louisa May Alcott. If Saoirse Ronan has once again won the main role, the actress gives the replica of the great names of the seventh art, such as Meryl Streep, Timothy Chalamet, or Emma Watson, and Laura Dern.

After numerous film adaptations of the american classic, it is the turn of filmmaker Greta Gerwig to propose its version of the “Four Daughters of doctor March”. The first official trailer has just been unveiled by the Sony Pictures studios on Tuesday, August 13 on Youtube.

For his third feature film, Greta Gerwig finds Saoirse Ronan and Timothy Chalamet, who already shared the poster of his last film “Lady Bird” and critically acclaimed in 2017. In addition to these two primary actors in vogue in Hollywood, the filmmaker in the us has gathered a cast of choosing between Meryl Streep, Emma Watson (“Harry Potter”) and Laura Dern (“Big Little Lies”).

“The Four Girls of doctor March” and follows the lives tumultuous four sister Amy, Jo, Beth and Meg during the war of Secession in the absence of their father. They will then make the encounter of the young Laurie.

Saoirse Ronan, the main actress of “Lady Bird”, has once again won the first role with the character of the impetuous Josephine March, known as “Jo”. In addition to having signed the achieving, Greta Gerwig has also written the screenplay from the original novel by Louisa May Alcott published in 1868.

The film will be released on 25 December 2019 in the United States.

On January 8, 2020 at the cinema in France

