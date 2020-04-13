Messi: ‘I Want to thank deeply to the health workers’

Lionel Messi, footballer FC Barcelonashowed this Sunday its “deep appreciation” to the health workers for his work in the struggle to overcome the crisis of the coronavirus.

Through your account officer Instagramthe argentine player applauded the work of the health professionals they fight all over the world to contain the effects of the pandemic.

“Yesterday ended the World Week of the Health care workers, and, next to UnicefI want to convey my deepest appreciation for the task performed,” he said.

Yesterday ended the Week-World of Health workers, and, next to @unicef , I want to convey my deepest appreciation for the task performed. Unsung heroes who endure long days and nights away from their families, so that ours are safe from the # COVID19. By continue, despite everything, her noble commitment to care for pregnant women, and keep children and teenagers protected. _______ Yesterday the World Health Worker Week came to an end and, together with @unicef, I want to express my deepest gratitude for the work they do. Anonymous heroes who endure long days and nights away from their families, so that ours can be safe from #COVID19. For continuing, despite everything, their noble commitment to caring for pregnant women, and keeping children and adolescents protected. #YoMeQuedoEnCasa #StayAtHome #Unicef A publication shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi) the 12 Apr 2020 11:21 PDT

“The unsung heroes who endure long days and nights away from their families, for our are safe from COVID19. By continue, despite everything, her noble commitment to care for pregnant women, and keep children and teenagers protected,” he concluded.

