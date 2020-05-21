Met Gala cancelled : Rihanna, Madonna, Katy Perry… the looks of the highlights

In recent years, the stars had done at the Met Gala an unmissable meeting. Rihanna has distinguished itself on several occasions, including in 2015, with a Haute Couture dress designed by the designer, Guo Pei. Her dress floral As the Boys reach for the edition in 2017, and held his high priestess, the following year, thereby earning the title of undisputed queen of the Met Gala. Like it, a Sarah Jessica Parker also inspired by the religion, 2018, the holding of transparent and far less catholic of Madonna in 2016, and the bright robes of Katy Perry and Claire Danes had also aroused great interest.

For a long time, the race for the title of the most beautiful costume of the Met Gala has remained a women’s competition. In 2019, the men have also played the game. Jared Leto, holding a replica of his own face, the actor Ezra Miller and her make-up illusionist, as well as the whimsical Billy Porterthe author of an entry worthy of the pharaohs, had stolen the spotlight at the prestigious guests in attendance.

Lovers of fashion, art and the Met Gala are already impatient to discover the theme of 2021.