MET Gala : stars share their fondest memories of the event on social networks

Explosion of colors, shapes of any kind, hairstyles, eccentric and accessories are amazing. Each year, the MET Gala turns the stars into works of art to celebrate fashion and creativity. But for the first time since its creation in 1948, the event was not held at the prestigious Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, which is celebrating its 150 years this year. The pandemic of Covid-19, and the containment having put a large part of the world to stop, and the organizer of the famous gala, Anna Wintour, has nevertheless decided to animate a special broadcast live from her home, on the YouTube channel of its magazine, ” Vogue.” The edition of this year’s theme was “About Time : Fashion and Duration” [« Il était temps : la mode et la durée », en français] and should be supported by the house of Louis Vuitton.

On Instagram, the stars have taken advantage of this edition 2.0 to share with their subscribers photos of past editions. Kendall Jenner, Blake Lively, Nina Dobrev, or Eva Longoria, Ashley Graham, Olivier Rousteing, and Emily Ratajkowski… All of which are loaned to the game and have flooded the glamour, originality and anecdotes on the social network.

Optimism and nostalgia at the appointment

Some are reminded of the moments complicit with their friends, such as Olivia Wilde with Emily Blunt, others have ironisé on the situation, like Julia Roberts, in the caption of a photo of her in a gorgeous gown tulle black and white, in the window of a bathroom. “Me… not making me not at the MET Gala “, a-t-she writes with a sense of humor.

“Today should be the day where we prepared all for us to make it at the MET Gala,” wrote the actress Chloë Grace Moretz below a series of photos posted on Instagram yesterday. “I would like to so that we can all be together, to celebrate our amazing designer Nicolas Ghesquiere and Louis Vuitton, and to raise funds for the museum only and only Anna Wintour. But I know at this point what we are doing at this time is important, staying safe at home and saving lives. I’m yearning for the moment where we are all in good health and in security to bring everyone together around this superb event in the near future, ” she says with optimism.