Met Gala : the outfit Katy Perry would have had to make sensation

Private red carpet this year, celebrities invited to the Met Gala were shown to be nostalgic on social networks. And if there is one who regrets not having output held his thought specially for the event, it is Katy Perry. The singer shared on Instagram this Tuesday, may 5 a photo of the dress that she should wear that evening.

The garment is signed Jean Paul Gaultier. For the occasion, the designer has reinterpreted one of its iconic pieces : the corset cups sharp. This model presented for the first time on the podium in 1984 was worn by Madonna during her world tour “Blond Ambition” in 1990. We discover it is adapted to the shape of Katy Perry who is expecting her first child with actor Orlando Bloom. The corset, with a hull ventral designed to conform to the silhouette of the mom-to-be, thus responded to the theme of the year “About Time: Fashion and Duration” (“about time : the mode and the duration”). Or how the corset, breasts conical became a symbol of the vestiaire de Jean Paul Gaultier.

Follower of the garment bold, the Met Gala is the opportunity for the american singer to be heard, his creativity since its first appearance in 2009. In 2015, she presented herself in a dress graffiti signed Moschino responding to the theme of the China. The following year, the artist chose Prada for a look that’s dark with a velvet dress designed for the theme of “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology” (“Manus x Machina : fashion in the age of technology”).





In 2017, Maison Margiela envisioned a silhouette in red of grieving widow for the singer to follow the theme of paying tribute to Rei Kawakubo, designer of comme des Garçons. The following year, Katy Perry defied the laws of gravity in an outfit of an angel, imagined by Versace to embrace the theme dedicated to roman catholicism. Finally, last year, Katy Perry appeared in a dress with chandelier designed by Jeremy Scott for Moschino before you turn into a giant hamburger during the charity dinner.