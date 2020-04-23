Metallica reveals the live of the one of the best concerts of his career (VIDEO)

The music world is currently in slow motion ! Concerts canceled, projects postponed or albums shifted… The artists and their teams are therefore in the obligation to find alternatives in the face of this steep decline plan. If some of them have lives on social networking sites such as Christine and the Queens, Mariah Carey and Robbie Williams, others have decided to dip into their archives to offer unique content to their fans. This is particularly the case of Metallica, who decided, in the last few weeks, upload a video of one of their concerts every Monday.

On Monday 20 April, so this is the concert of Munichin Germany, which took place may 31, 2015, Metallica has decided to share. At the beginning of the video, Robert Trujillo, the bassist, is responsible for presenting the live : “I’m here to present a show very important of our past.” He describes the concert as “incredible”due to the inclusion of sounds such rare that Metal Militia King Nothing as well as its “favorite song of Metallica” : Disposable Heroes. The artist then ends by saying point blank : “The setlist is amazing – it is one of the best setlists ever made. This evening was full of surprises. It is necessary to watch this show just to see Lars Ulrich ” with the mouth open because that is always a treat !”