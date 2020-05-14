MeToo : Jennifer Lawrence takes the floor

“I was treated in a manner that is termed abusive”

Jennifer Lawrence spoke about her experiences as an actress in Hollywood, on the set of Christiane Amanpouron CNN. Currently in promotion for his upcoming film, Red Sparrow (of Francis Lawrence), the actress and oscar winner remembers to have been treated “in a way that we would call abusive today.”

“I had to face the fact to be young and to have leaders or people high places who put their hands on my legs without being able to say, ‘please don’t do that’… I’ve surely been abused”, “confesses the actress to the journalist.

Her ordeal was not only physical. Jennifer Lawrence then remembered an appointment with a producer who asked him to undress, before you compare it to “women a lot more thin.”

“It was shocking and psychologically, and in some ways dehumanizing”she said.

When it receives the scenario Red Sparrowthe actress no longer has any confidence in it. She decided to make the film, as if to take his revenge on his tormentors and detractors. As a reminder, it was the subject of what it describes as a “sex crime” in 2014, when personal photos of the naked actress were leaked. “I didn’t have confidence in me with regards to the sexuality, the nudity and my body, I’ve doubted for years. When I read the script, I liked it so much that I said to myself, if I do not do that, it would be like to let him win all these doubts and these fears.”

In fact, the film has a scene where the actress had to undress. Despite the fact that it has had a year to prepare for this sequence, the one who will play Dominika Egorova has been caught up by the stress and anxiety. “The worst of it was the day before … I have not slept all night. When I arrived on set, everyone was so professional and caring, I felt perfectly at ease. And afterwards, I felt stronger.”

Wanting to refocus on the promotion of his next feature film, Jennifer Lawrence says “this is exactly the film we need at this time. It opens the debate on the difference between consent and non-consent.”

It is also about the future of the movement #MeToo which is more important than ever. “If we create a community where victims can speak out, there will be a change and there will be no way back”, “she says.

Recently, Time’s Up has been supported by numerous actresses from Hollywood, including Natalie Portman, to denounce the inequalities between men/women and the abuse they suffer daily. In France, it is through Now it is hundreds of French personalities, like Vanessa Paradis, Julie Gayet, or Camelia Jordanahave decided to meet.

Symbolised by a white ribbon, it will be highlighted tonight by all of the actresses present at the ceremony of Caesar.