Metro is extending its rewards program for salary paid to its employees | COVID-19 | News | Le Nouvelliste

Cthis measure, which was introduced last month, would affect about 50,000 employees of the company.

“The specific circumstances that have led us to take this decision have not changed and we therefore maintain this as a temporary measure,” explained the president and chief executive officer of Metro, Eric The Arrow.

Metro, which includes the stores Adonis and Super-C, had initially indicated that the increase of salaries was in force retroactively as from 8 march until 2 may.

The chain said that the temporary increase is a recognition of the hard work, but necessary for their employees during an unprecedented period.

This action had also been taken by the group Loblaws, who had also decided to increase the remuneration in the food markets and distribution centers of the company which includes the brands Maxi, Provigo, Pharmaprix and Intermarché.