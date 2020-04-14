Mett the Modern Family Documentary Crew, Full House Full Quarantine & More / Film

The Morning Watch is a feature that is recurrent, which highlights a handful of videos remarkable from the Web. It can be essays, video productions made by fans, featurettes, short films, sketches hilarious, or anything that has to do with our films and favourite tv programs.

In this edition, after 11 seasons of watching the Dunphys in front of the camera on the ABC drama Modern familyit is time to meet the documentary team who followed them all the time. Plus, watch the cast of Full house recreates the sequence of the opening credits of the show with activities such as self-quarantine, Justin Timberlake test his / her tolerance to spicy on Hot Ones.

First of all, Modern Family has ended after 11 seasons earlier this week. However, unlike The Office, we have never been able to see the team behind the camera for a series of comedy-style fake documentary ABC. Fortunately, Jimmy Kimmel Live has taken the time to present to us, and it is not surprising that the director is Jimmy Kimmel and Guillermo to be part of the team.

Then, while the fans of Full House are waiting to see how Fuller House at the end of the later of the sitcom on Netflix, the stars of the series have recreated the opening credits of the original series (via Good Morning America). However, with all of the changes in their lives due to the pandemic of sars coronavirus, they have changed a little their activities by staying at home.

Finally, with Trolls World Tour arriving on VOD this weekend instead of the theatres, Hot Ones has always done a new episode of the Web series with the star of the franchise, and the singer / songwriter, winner of a Grammy Justin Timberlake. How do you manage the wings hot? What does it say on music with Beyonce and Timbaland? What looks like the design a Nike shoe? Discover all this and more.

