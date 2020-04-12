Mexico: The scandal of America’s Cup to the Olympic Gold in London 2012

The story had a happy ending, but it is not always the case. A year before the London 2012 Olympic Games, the Mexican with a representantivo Sub-22, he played the Copa America 2011 it was organised in Ecuador, a country where players of the national team, staged one of the biggest scandals extracancha in the last few years.

Eight players of the National team: Israel Jimenez, Jorge Hernandez, Javier Cortes, Nestor Calderon, Jonathan dos Santos, David Cabrera, Néstor Glass and Marco Fabian, were expelled from the National team by have not gotten to sexoservidoras in their rooms in the hotel concentration in Quito.

Nine years of that unfortunate episode, Nestor Glass, who was part of the expelled, and a year later was in the London Olympic games, pointed out in an interview with Mediotiempo that that mistake was committed very young, helped them to mature and congeal as a group, for a year after you get the feat of winning the Gold medal.

“I think that that made us stronger as a group, as friends and as companions because after we find; several of those who suffered that (the separation in the Copa America), were not in the Olympic Games. To me yes I happened to be, but makes you stronger in every aspect and that we are joined more to be able to stand and face this competition (the JJ.00.) with more maturity in every aspect and gave, everything conspired for the team to come out a Champion”.

THOSE WHO CAME TO LONDON

Of the players who were kicked out of the Copa America, only Israel Jiménez, Javier Cortés, Néstor Glass and Marco Fabian reached to reach London 2012in the case of Fabian, became one of the figures of the Tri in britain and the ideal partner for Oribe Peralta in the attack, in so much that Javier Cortes scored the goal to Japan with the Tri sealed their pass to the Final against Brazil. For its part, Nestor Glass he played all three matches of the initial phase and entered exchange in the game for the gold medals.

Jonathan dos SantosDavid Cabrera (who broke knee ligaments in the pre-olympic), Néstor Calderón and Jorge Hernandez, as they were not in London.

“Yes it was complicated that the America’s Cup, the expulsion of several players. As a team no one wanted that did that but it gave, was not in the hands of the players; us at that time as a player, or just my coworkers (we said): ‘or we were going all or would not nobody’. That was a position in the first instance, but already it is getting into issues that the truth is not (I want to), but that was not the decision of the team or of the Prof Tena, on the contrary; we always supported and all that so that no one is outside,” recalled Glazed.