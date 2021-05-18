Mexico wins Miss Universe! Andrea Meza took the crown

Surely the name Andrea Meza will begin to sound throughout Mexico because it became the new Miss Universe, achieving the crown on the third occasion for this beautiful Mexican.

This was the 69th edition of the contest of famous beauty contest, it was this Sunday miss Universe 2021 was held, at just 26 years old.

Again this year 74 participants were attending the contest Andrea Meza was one of them, it is native to Chihuahua, Chihuahua, Mexico.

In addition to being a model, Andrea is dedicated to promoting tourism in her native Chihuahua, in addition to having studied systems engineering and working as a women’s rights activist, another of the activities she has done is as a professional makeup artist, supporting other countries to raise funds and help them some of them are China, Indonesia, and India.

Meza could be considered literal a role model, because of the actions she performs and which she will surely carry as an example and practice throughout her reign.

Since the beginning of the contest, her presence immediately began to stand out among the beautiful participants and as the excitement of Mexico progressed knowing that Meza continued to advance among each of the finalists, from the moment Andrea was named among the five finalists, Twitter began to trend her name.

Andrea Meza from Mexico

Julia Gama from Brazil

Kimberly Jimenez of the Dominican Republic

Adline Castelino of India

Janick Maceta from Peru

Three Mexican names have been awarded in this contest, considered one of the most important contests in the world, the first name was that of Lupita Jones in 1991 being originally from Mexicali, Baja California, the second Miss Universe was Ximena Navarrete in 2010, she is originally from Guadalajara, Jalisco and now eleven years later Andrea Meza has the title again.

Wearing a beautiful long red dress with bright is that she received the crown of Zozibini Tunzi South African model who was the celebrity with the longest reign in the history of Miss Universe because her reign began in 2019 because in 2020 the contest was not held due to the pandemic in which the world was involved.

Several internet users have shown support for the beautiful model via Twitter, a parade of comments in support and constant congratulations have shared on the microblogging service.

Andrea has in her official Instagram account 713 thousand followers so far, surely from this moment on she will start to have many more, especially since her popularity has begun to increase, it would not be a surprise that this Sunday several thousand internet users started following her account.

For several days she has been sharing content on her Instagram related merely to the contest, always looking spectacular with which they surely match a lot, especially on the pageant that she is an excellent professional makeup player so she knows perfectly what she likes and how she can look better with each of her outfits.

The contest was held at the Hardrock Guitar Hotel in Miami, Florida, USA, Noelia recently shared a post showing the place from afar, the striking thing about the place is that it is shaped like a huge guitar, hence its name.

The most recent post on her Instagram is where Zozibini Tunzi is putting the beautiful Miss Universe crown on her 11 minutes ago that she shared the photograph that will surely turn the world around.