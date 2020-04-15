MGM takes the drama of Lady Gaga True Crime on the family Gucci

MGM has bought the rights to Gucci, a drama film by Ridley Scott based on the murder of Maurizio Gucci in 1995, whose grandfather, Guccio Gucci, founded the fashion house of the same name. Lady Gaga is expected to play the role of Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio.

Since its inception in January of this year, the president of MGM, Michael De Luca, has supported a number of innovative projects, including independent research (such as Gucci) that are not part of well-known franchises. De Luca was previously head of production for New Line Cinema and DreamWorks.

The giant of the streaming video Netflix has also submitted a bid for Gucci, and the preference of Ridley Scott to exit the room would have taken into account the protection of the rights by MGM. The writer and director italo-English Roberto Bentivegna has adapted the screenplay for the film of the book of Sara Gay Forden in 2012, The House of Gucci.

MGM has tentatively set the release date of Gucci Thanksgiving Day 2021.

The role of Lady Gaga in Gucci is perhaps his role is more dark – at the cinema or on television – to this day. The woman that she will be, Patrizia Reggiani, was eventually found guilty of having hired a hitman to kill his former partner, Maurizio Gucci, and sentenced to nearly three decades behind bars. In particular, the film will also mark the first major effort of Gaga in a feature-length non-musical.

On the big screen, Gaga has played a supporting role in Machete Kills in 2013, and it received the praise of critics and fans for the remake of A Star is Born in 2018, which she shared with Bradley Cooper.

The 34-year-old is also busy outside of the world of cinema. Today, Digital Music News was the first to announce that Lady Gaga had collected approximately $ 35 million to the world health Organization (WHO), in addition to book a concert virtual charity for 18 April.

Lady Gaga previously had to release his sixth studio album, Chromatica, this week. However, the beginnings of the work has been delayed indefinitely due to the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) underway. The first single from the disc, “Stupid Love”, was released on February 28.