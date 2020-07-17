MHD released from prison, the rapper was placed under judicial control

After 1 year and a half he spent behind bars, the rapper MHD regained its freedom after having been placed under judicial control.

January 17, 2019, the department has put in provisional detention for manslaughter, and in other places, a picture of him in the prison, which has been circulating in the social networks at the time. The king of the Afro of the trap and the interpreter of the tubes “A KELE NTA”, “Bodyguard” or “Baby” feat Dadju is suspected of being involved in a fight in the Tenth district of Paris on the night of 5 to 6 July 2018, which caused the death of a young 23-year-old. The rapper has always questioned the facts and after having spent many months behind bars, it was released under judicial control, on Thursday 16th of July 2020.

The AFP, which announced the news, said that according to a source, the mandate of deposit of the artist, of 25 years, came to an end this Thursday. In addition, your lawyer, that defends from the beginning, the Teacher Elise Arfi, has confirmed that the latter had been released in the middle of the day. However, it could be that he goes to jail if the court of appeal of Paris annulled the 23 of July next, an order of non-extension of his preventive detention. In the meantime, after 1 year and a half locked up, MHD, which is part of these artists as NLP, Booba, or Niska to make a cardboard box on YouTube, along with their titles, it is free.