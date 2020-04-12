Mia Khalifa: “I like Zidane, I love the violence. Exciting the cylinder head of the year”in 2006

Mia Khalifa is very well known in The United States and in the world, was a porn actress. The 25-year-old Lebanese naturalized American, decided, in fact, the graphical filmography withdraw from the world of porn for some death threats have been received, since ISIS. The Busty girl, born in Beirut, after retiring from her profession as a porn actress, has decided to open a channel of video games on the streaming platform Twitch.

My it was always a character who has done a lot, talk about themselves and also recently explained, a supporter of West Ham in the announcement, have a soft spot for the former Brazilian Lazio-Felipe Anderson. The Khalifa has watched the London derby between the Hammers and l’Arsenal and the microphones of the television of the Gunners he revealed: “my favorite player ever? Clearly, David Beckham, I am a woman”. The ex-porn actress then added, admiring Zinedine Zidane: “I like Zidane, because I love the violence of the cylinder head with Materazzi in the 2006 world Cup the most exciting I’ve ever seen in a football”.

