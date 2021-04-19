Mia Khalifa rides on a horse like a pro

Like a horse riding pro, the beautiful Mia Khalifa shared a video where she’s riding a horse.

The video was shared on her official Instagram account, it looks like she was finishing a nice walk in the beautiful light brown instance.

Mia Khalifa was preparing to get off the horse, in the video, she is seen on her back with her cute later charms of protagonists.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa)

As she prepared to get off the beautiful celebrity of Google and Instagram she did so very carefully, because the horse was a little tall and Mia measures only one meter at 57 centimeters.

As she got off the beautiful equine specimen, she gave a little jump and in doing so smiled a little and also patted the horse while feeling a little rested.

The video has more than 4 million views and also more than 3,000 reviews, although it looks like a professional it really isn’t so much, we can tell with the helmet it was wearing on its head for its own protection.

It was on September 11, 2020, that this post was made that she has quite liked her followers in the app and surely her too.