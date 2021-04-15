CELEBRITIES

Mia Khalifa was afraid she wouldn’t be able to wear a bathing suit again!

Posted on

Model and entrepreneur Mia Khalifa shared four photographs, stating that she was unsure of wearing a swimsuit again.

It was through her Twitter account and although they are not current they are just as amazing, she had traveled to Canada and tasted delicious dishes.

If you are a fan of Mia Khalifa you will know that the beautiful celebrity is fascinated to eat, on several occasions she has shared content visiting beautiful places and where she has consumed many culinary delights.

Because you have the possibility to travel continuously, take advantage of some outings to get to know the gastronomy of the place, what better than to know a new country trying its food you do not believe.

In the four photos she appears adelantado her palate with different stews, and desserts, her beauty almost surpasses the criminals she consumed there in 2018.

The subsequent progression and disappearance of my hope of putting me back in b!kini through this gastronomic tour of Monteal,” she wrote.

The model looked most happy and appetizing, on this gastronomic tour that was apparently perfect for her and possibly her husband Robert Sandberg, who constantly accompanies her and even has together a Youtube channel where they share some of their trips.

