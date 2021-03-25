CELEBRITIES

Mia Khalifa’s Micro Lace competes against Elsa Jean!

Posted on

There are several things that Mia Khalifa and Elsa Jean agree with is that they are both strong competitors, although not directly because this competition is more created by their admirers.

A second coincidence is that they relate to films for adults, however, Mia Khalifa retired years ago, as long as Elsa Jean remains active to date and both are industry celebrities.

Mia Khalifa reportedly recorded 34 films in a total of 3 months and the blonde named Sapphire Nicole Howell has recorded 593 since 2015, according to the IAFD (Internet Adult Film Database).

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa)

Although Molly or Elsa Dream as she is also called the actress is a few years old with her Instagram account, she still does not reach the popularity of Mia Callista, a nickname of the former actress.

As strong competitors Robert Sandberg’s wife is using tiny lenc3ría that lets her stunning charms pee her out, leaving them in sight of everyone.

This image, which in fact are two, but are the same the difference is that one has a filter, they were part of a photoshoot without flirtation that made the beautiful Lebanese.

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Most Popular

145
ENTERTAINMENT

WandaVision and Sabrina connected? Look at the character they share

122
CELEBRITIES

Selena Gomez: Friends actress Courteney Cox loves Rare Beauty!

117
CELEBRITIES

Millie Bobby Brown very classy in denim dress on Instagram!

115
CELEBRITIES

Selena Gomez: the title “Selfish Love” is about her ex Justin Bieber?

115
CELEBRITIES

Jennifer Aniston finally reveals the story of her wrist tattoo!

112
ENTERTAINMENT

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: What Tom Holland’s New Title Means

109
ENTERTAINMENT

Marvel: Tom Holland revealed the possible title of ‘Spider Man 3’

98
CELEBRITIES

Jennifer Aniston separated from Brad Pitt because of alcohol?

96
CELEBRITIES

Justin Bieber: Lena Situations met the singer in Paris!

96
CELEBRITIES

M Pokora: Christina Milian worries her fans with this sad video!

To Top