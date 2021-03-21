CELEBRITIES

Mia Khalifa’s silhouette wears in white micro swimsuit

Posted on

Model, entrepreneur, and former actress Mia Khalifa recently shared on her official Instagram account a post that her fans have liked quite a bit because she appears wearing a swimsuit of two tiny pieces that manage to make her charms look quiet.

In the photo, it appears lying on a tabletop, with a grey mat and cushions in several shades darker and with some lines of colors that make it stand out.

The entrepreneur and Instagram star are about to settle her sunglasses, these wear them as headbands on her head, with her hair loose.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa)

While in the picture we can fully see her cute figure, and two of her tattoos, the one immediately appreciated is that of Batman her favorite character.

Even if it’s small, it’s thick,” description of its publication.

Mia Khalifa is not the only social media celebrity who has a relationship with as-movies for adults, actress Elsa Jean also features Instagram and has been in love with several followers with its content.

Although Mia Khalifa withdrew from this industry she remains famous and still a little more so than her former companions and the new generations.

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Most Popular

672
CELEBRITIES

Kim Kardashian: her future ex-husband Kanye West would be at his worst!

350
CELEBRITIES

Mr Pokora ultra crazy his wife Christina Milian on Instagram!

227
CELEBRITIES

Brad Pitt: His daughter Shiloh has given up her last name?

217
CELEBRITIES

M Pokora shocks his fans by talking about naturism with Cauet!

141
CELEBRITIES

Kate Middleton and Camilla will soon be able to laugh at their husbands!

140
CELEBRITIES

Cardi B is open-hearted about her beginnings in the world of rap!

123
CELEBRITIES

Rihanna sexy to remind fans that she has released her Rihanna Book!

120
ENTERTAINMENT

WandaVision and Sabrina connected? Look at the character they share

115
CELEBRITIES

Cardi B criticized on the Web because of her ignorance on the 4K!

112
CELEBRITIES

Kate Middleton: her husband William angry at Harry after the Megxit!

To Top