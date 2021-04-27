Mia Khalifa’s swimsuit reflects the sun among its charms

Sporting her figure in a two-piece swimsuit that reflected the sun among her huge charms, actress and entrepreneur Mia Khalifa surprised her fans.

While standing in front of the pool she let the sun’s rays cover her tan fur to show off her beautiful silhouette in a better light.

Although in reality, any post that shares on social networks the model of Israeli origin Mia Khalifa will always surprise her followers, only by being a recognized Internet celebrity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa)

In the image she shared a day ago she appears with a bathing tie and on top, she wears a long-sleeved top that is surely part of the outfit, has a print of two suns in her charms, and is white, in the image we immediately notice her marked abdomen and turned legs, which more than one takes her breath away.

I can’t swim, this is the best I can do,” mia Khalifa said.

It seems that the model and entrepreneur still do not know how to swim very well, but on the contrary, she is quite an expert posing for the camera, without a doubt several can corroborate this comment.