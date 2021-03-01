Mia Khalifa’s yellow dress wears under a beautiful waterfall

Model, entrepreneur, and former older film actress Mia Khalifa shared a cute photo on her official Instagram account showing off her cute figure while wearing a yellow dress under a waterfall.

Any garment with which the beautiful social media celebrity and adult cinema Mia Khalifa is seen will always be able to show off her enormous charms whether she notices her skin or not, it is certainly more than impossible to hide them as happened with this photograph published only seven hours ago.

More than a million like’s are the ones mia Khalifa’s photo tells of, she became quite popular, even though she is not showing much skin as she usually boasts on her account with more than 23 million followers, who continue to keep an eye on her movements on the networks.

Mia Khalifa seems like a professional model in this snapshot that could easily pass as a work of art because it looks like an oil painting on fabric, the beautiful entrepreneur is very concentrated, the pose she is doing is like that of an elegant and flirtatious rider, with one of her hands she is looking for something on the horizon, whereas the other hand poses it over her waist, the perfect balance just started.

The design of the dress is asymmetrical in one sleeve and has details on both the neck and waist, on the neck we find a fold that resembles a rope, passes over its right shoulder, and goes down the armpit of its left arm.

This pattern is repeated at the waist which much of it is exposed with the same pattern that reminds you of a rope, Mia Khalifa is bending her left knee which causes her hip to be a little more highlighted causing her figure to be shaped like a seductive “S”, drawing attention because the garment is long, however, you get to see some delicate and exquisite parts of her body.

However what surely caught much more the attention of its fans was the fact of seeing its huge charms, because the fabric is cotton when stretching a lot tends to be a little transparent this happened at the top of this, as you will remember Mia Khalifa is possessed of massive curves and superior charms so these caused the fabric to stretch a lot, letting them notice enough.

To do this the model decided to use hearts that will cover its upper parts so we can only see these pieces.

Behind it is a fairly large waterfall so you can see, according to her description she was looking for some waterfalls in the desert, it seems that she found them, days ago to be exact on February 15 a photo of Mia Khalifa was shared on Twitter where she appeared in the desert lowering her blouse and precisely with her charms covered with the same hearts that we saw in today’s post, it seems that she was preparing for the session in the waterfall.

In the meantime content that she shares on both Instagram, Twitter, and OnlyFans has become an easy task to bring the pieces of some of her sessions together and relate them to each other, it is her photo of today wrote that the session had been taken in the“Blackberry Mountain” translation into Spanish and literal is Montañas de Mora, its publication has more than 5 thousand 800 comments.