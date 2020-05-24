Michael B. Jordan (Black Panther, Creed) in Morpheus in a prequel to the Matrix ?

You get to believe that the first part of Matrix was already 20 years old ? Yes, it is hard to swallow and yet, it’s been a few years that the studios Warner Bros. looking to revive the universe is dystopian, at the time very ahead of its time. Many forms have been discussed, including a sequel, a spin-off and even a reboot complete of the saga, but according to the website We Got This Covered, the producers related to the project would be stopped on a prequel around the life of Morpheus, the “mentor” of Neo and central character of the story. Even if the idea is only in its infancy, the studios would already have a player in their vision to play a young version of Lawrence Fishburne : Michael B. Jordan, previously known for his role of Killmonger in Black Panther and for having been the headlining films Creed !

Now that should ruffle the true fans of the saga, fear a prequel does not come to ruin the incredible work of Lana and Lilly Wachowski. Always is it that the studios will be less likely to do damage than by engaging in a suite while the scenario would not be in the hands of the directors. The idea being that this prequel retracerait the origins of the discovery of the Matrix and the way in which Morpheus is aware of and had to tame this new information while training to find the chosen one, the one that allows humanity to triumph against the machines. In all cases, Michael B. Jordan would not be a bad choice of casting, even if the rumor already that the actor will soon be busy on the shooting of Black Panther 2, in its role of Killmonger !