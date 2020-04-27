Michael B. Jordan, Chris Evans, François Civil : These beautiful kids that we have to follow in 2020

These next twelve months will be rich in novelties ! The editorial’ of melty has decided to put forward a nice group of attractive young men. But they do not relate to their physical. Quite the contrary ! If these are not unpleasant to look at, they are also ultra talented in their respective fields. Artists who clearly deserve a spotlight on their careers. From cinema to music, everyone has that little extra that makes it unique. Here is without further ado the list of personalities to follow very closely this year. And for still more news, you can also discover your horoscope, and the stars to 2020.

Michael B. Jordan

Michael B Jordan is clearly one of the players that will hit by 2020. The star of Creed and Black Panther can boast of having made very good career choices. In any case, the actor is becoming a staple in Hollywood. Soon, we will see in The path of Righteousness with Jamie Foxx and Brie Larson, while he will begin the shooting of Matrix 4 these next few months.

Chris Evans

It no longer has Chris Evans. Known to embody Captain America in the saga Avengershe went on to success at the box office. Current 2020, the actor will continue to show the extent of his talent through its future projects. In fact, these next few months, it will work on the adaptation of the series Jekyll on the big screen. As of 6 January, the fans will find the presentation of the Golden Globes 2020 in the company of actress Dakota Fanning.

François Civil

2019 has definitely been the year of François Civil. You pass beside a small nugget if you don’t take the time to discover the screen. Last year, the actor was to appear in four films such as Both me, My unknown, What you think and The Song of the wolf ! And its interpretation, each time more accurate than ever, has not gone unnoticed. A self-taught, who has several strings to his bow. And because the young man is passionate about photography and music. You will understand, we cannot wait to see what he has in store for us next !

Jharrel Jerome

If this was known already for her performance in Moonlightit is in interpreting Korey Wise in the show When They See Us (In Their Eyes in French) that he is revealed. A role upsetting that it has played wonderfully. He was a member of the Central Park 5, accused and wrongfully convicted for the murder of a jogger. In September 2019, the young actor has been rewarded for his performance by winning the Emmy Award for best actor in a mini-series. A career that’s only the beginning !

Asante Blackk

The series When They See Us will have revealed many young talented actors. If the cast as a whole is to be welcomed, Asante Blackk was able to draw its pin from the game. He has also been nominated for the Emmy Awards, 2019. At only 18 years old, the actor has already all of a large. Currently, you can find it in the show This Is Us.

Timothy Chalamet

How to speak to 2019 without mentioning Timothy Chalamet. In a few years, the actor has managed to become a rising figure in the film. After causing a sensation in The King broadcast on Netflixthe actor embodies brilliantly the character of Laurie in The Girls of doctor March. A young prodigy who never fails to us with a full view. No doubt that it will mark the seventh art !

Jacob Elordi

This is the series that should not miss in 2019. Produced by Drake, Euphoria has been a huge success for HBO. And if Zendaya was absolutely amazing, his playing partner Jacob Elordi has also knackered the screen. Very far from his role in The Kissing Booththe actor has demonstrated the extent of his abilities in front of the camera and they are awesome. Strongly his next project !

Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Kelvin Harrison Jr. will be at the poster of the film Waves and Luce which is scheduled to release in January 2020. In 25 years, the actor possesses an incredible sensitivity that makes his playing particularly touching. A talent already recognised by his peers. The young man received the price of the new generation by the Hollywood Critics. An actor who deserves to be highlighted !

Carl Malapa

France has many rising stars and Carl Malapa is proof of that. The young man has made a sensation by lending her features to Sofiane in the series Fatal broadcast on Netflix. A real carton ! Preview the movies and in the shows Gears and Panthersthe comedian is expected to continue to surprise us this year.

D Smoke

You may be missed but Daniel Anthony Farris is better known under the name Of Smoke, won the first edition of Rhythm + Flowthe musical program launched by Netflix 2019. Judged by Cardi B, Chance The Rapper or even T. I., the rapper has flown past the competition with his rap, rhythmic, engaged, and influenced by Kendrick Lamar. On the strength of his victory, he has already unveiled his second album entitled Inglewood High. A talented artist that we recommend that you listen to !

Tom Holland

Tom Holland will be displayed, no less than four films this year. Chaos Walking, forward, The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle and The Devil All The Time. The hero of the saga Marvel is not sitting idle and goes to full length movies to success that have enabled him to get a place in the sun. This summer, the young man will resume the path of the shootings for Spider-Man 3.

Mister V

In 2020, it will be impossible to miss Yvick Letexier aka Mister V. And because the famous youtubeur converted into a talented rapper will soon unveil his second album, two years after the publication of the first. Title MVPthe album will contain 18 tracks including some with Jul, ” – Dosseh, and PLK, will be released on January 31,. Only a few more days to wait. We can’t wait !