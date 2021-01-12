CELEBRITIES

MICHAEL B. JORDAN: IS INSTAGRAM OFFICIAL WITH NEW GIRLFRIEND LORI HARVEY

Posted on

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey confirmed rumors that they are dating, making their relationship official on Instagram.

The 33-year-old actor posted two photos in which they see themselves illuminated by what appear to be the lights of a Christmas tree and in one of these images they romantically look into each other’s eyes.

She, the 23-year-old model and daughter Steve Harvey, a well-known host and comedian in the United States, has instead published a collage of two polaroids.

In one they pose in front of a Christmas tree, which suggests that the photos he posted were taken at the same time. On the other, the Black Panther star is about to kiss his girlfriend on the cheek.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey)

The first gossip about Michael B. Jordan’s new love started last November when he was spotted in the company of Lori Harvey in Atlanta – where her family lives – on the occasion of Thanksgiving.

Then they were seen landing in Salt Lake City to celebrate the start of the new year by skiing in the mountains of Utah.

Michael B. Jordan is currently the sexiest man alive in office.

