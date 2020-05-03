Michael B. Jordan & Margot Robbie, Zac Efron & Alexandra Daddario… When the stars are flirting on the sets of tv

Who said that celebrities were not like us ?! And yes, this is not because they are well known that they do not live the same struggles of everyday life. Some stars have even already been calculated by others ! It happens to all of the world to take a rake, especially when you are playing with fire… And this is not Michael B. Jordan, Margot Robbie, Zac Efron or even Alexandra Daddario, who will say the opposite. They are many have tried to flirt in front of the cameras, which sometimes gives results really funny ! If some stars have met the love thanks to an appointment arranged, others have attempted everything on the line on tv shows, and it is time to focus a little bit.

Margot Robbie & Michael B. Jordan

In the interview for W MagazineMargot Robbie and Michael B. Jordan were very close, telling anecdotes about their private lives, their first kiss, and laughing at their jokes… Until the journalist the trap and asked them who was their “celebrity crush”. Of course, Michael B. Jordan has directly answered Margot Robbie, and the latter has described the situation as embarrassing, but also said that she had a crush on the actor !

Zac Efron & Alexandra Daddario

There has been a lot of rumors about a possible romance between the two stars BaywatchAlexandra Daddario and Zac Efron. All the more that the actor was struggling to contain himself during the promo of the film. Eyes soft, half-smiles, cheeks rougissantes… During the red carpet at the premiere of the film, Zac Efron was quite taken aback by the compliments from his co-starand we love his reaction embarrassed.

Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart

There, the flirting is not by words, but by gestures… Whereas Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart hid their couple in the eyes of all the world, in an interview for TV Line with the cast of Riverdalethey are burnt ! Between the eyes are incessant, and the caresses of hands, just behind the head in a panic of their co-star Casey Scott, we can’t be fooled !

Tom Holland & Zendaya

During the promo of the film Spider-Man : Homecoming, Tom Holland and Zendaya have also fanned the rumors about a possible relationship. Still in the process of looking for during the interviews, the actor doesn’t help things when he explained that the most embarrassing moment of his life was the one where he met Zendaya. He seemed totally confused by the presence of the young woman.

Noah Centineo & Lana Condor

Decidedly, the film sets, it brings… In an interview 100% flirt unveiled by Netflix, the main actors of the film To All The Boys I’ve Loved took in a game of pick-up lines. But when Noah Centineo unwraps cash to Lana Condor : “You look like a lot to my future girlfriend”, the moment quickly becomes embarrassing.

Justin Bieber & Madonna

As usual, Ellen DeGeneres loves to create situations touchy. When Justin Bieber landed in his show alongside Madonna, she has explained that the singer was already out with a young man 22 years of age. And Madonna did not hesitate to play the situation for a few poles to Justin Bieberthat seemed even a bit embarrassed.