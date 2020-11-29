Michael B. Jordan opens Only Fans account for good reason

“The Sexiest Man in the World” joined OnlyFans for a good cause: to help start schools.

Michael B. Jordan, who was declared ‘the sexiest man in the world’ by People magazine, announced that he will open his profile on the adult platform, OnlyFans.

Although access to his sexy photos is restricted to account subscribers, the 33-year-old explained that he joined OnlyFans for a good cause – he plans to use the money from fan subscriptions to support education and help fund schools.

Speaking with presenter Jimmy Kimmel, he said: “I am going to open an account, but I want all the values ​​to go to charity, as the quarantine has caused the closure of many companies and schools,” he suggested.

Michael joked that his OnlyFans account would be dedicated to showing only his mustache, nicknamed ‘Murphy’, which he grew during the quarantine.

The Black Panther star was named the Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine last week, and recently he said this is a ‘good club’ to join.

“It’s a nice feeling. You know, everyone always jokes, ‘Mike, it’s the one thing you might not be able to do.’ But it’s a good club to join, ”it’s fun.