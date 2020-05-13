Michael B. Jordan (the Black Panther) and finally independent, check out the large not that he has to do in 32 years ! (VIDEO)

A big step towards freedom ! If Michael B. Jordan is one of those beautiful kids that must be followed in 2020, it also comes to make his entry in the great court ! Marriage ? A child ? No, nothing like that. The star of Black Panther has finally taken his flight and left the nest. A 32-year-old actor sexy comes from the family home, and will finally be able to taste the joys of true independence. Guest yesterday on the talk-show Ellen DeGeneres to talk about his news, Michael has confirmed the great news with all the enthusiasm he could not conceal : “It happened. It is well. This is cool !” and then made a funny revelation.

According to him, his parents were even more happy than it was : “I am almost sure that they have revamped the whole house when I’m gone. Kind, they have burned incense, got rid of me, and then I had my home”. Although this news may surprise people, Ellen has made it clear on the tone of humor that Michael B. Jordan had actually purchased the house in which his parents were moved and with whom he lived : “This is a good way for them to have the house because they have remained and you had to leave” she as well said. Very close to them, the actor also revealed that his new home was only 20 minutes from home, very convenient to “come to dinner on Sunday night”. A whole new life as his girlfriend Snoh Aalegra will enjoy without any doubt ! In the rest of the news peopleactor in the series Arrow divorce after only a year of marriage, an announcement that nobody expected !