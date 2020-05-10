Michael Bay brings together Mélanie Laurent and Ryan Reynolds in a new production Netflix

Michael Bay the director of 5 films Transformers, or Rock, The Island or Bad Boys out once again the heavy artillery. This time, it will not be for the big screen, but for subscribers to Netflix. The bayhem is exported on the famous platform for video streaming, with this new feature “6 Underground “.

As you can see in the trailer, six individuals around the world, each being the best in its field, have been chosen not only for their skills but also for their desire single to erase their past and change the future. All of this obviously sprinkled with a healthy dose of explosives, and especially a Ryan Reynolds who plays the role of the leader of the enigmatic. Its mission is to ensure that, even if he and his colleagues will never be forgotten, their actions certainly will.

After the quick announcement trailer, these actions are surely flooding the top floor of a building, the use of a giant magnet to disarm the enemies, and yet many of the damage caused by their actions, everywhere in the world, and even in Europe.

Alongside Ryan Reynolds, “6 Underground “ also Dave Franco (The Disaster Artist), Mélanie Laurent (Inglourious Basterds), Ben Hardy (Bohemian Rhapsody), Corey Hawkins (Straight Outta Compton) and Adria Arjona (Triple Frontier).

“6 Underground” will be available on Netflix from 13th December to wait, you can watch carefully the trailer that advertises a film explosive (this is the least we can say).

While Netflix is going to have to face up to new competitors of a size as Disney+ and Apple TV+, the american giant does not unmount and continues to focus on its development. Increasingly, Netflix managed to bring together big names of the cinema. Recently, the release of “The Irishman,” the movie that tells the story of the underworld american for decades to come. To do this, Scorsese has had to resort to the technological processes are very costly in order to rejuvenate Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci. “The Irishman” is already a favorite for the Oscars.