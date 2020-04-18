Michael Cera wants the meeting of Scott Pilgrim

The reunion of the casts who cohabited in the past for film cassettes – or programs – are becoming more common. May be it’s just because of the nostalgia of revisiting our favorite characters together, or because something has been done, so that there’s new instalments of the projects in which they participated, but the fact is that new as it dates back still the morale of the fans. Well, now Michael Cera has talked about a possible meeting of Scott Pilgrim.

The first cassette, which included the subtitle “vs. the World”, or” against the ex of the girl of your dreams “in Spanish, was released in 2010, under the direction of Edgar Wright and with an assembly led by Cera and followed by Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Chris Evans, Brie Larson, Anna Kendrick, Jason Schwartzman, Kieran Culkin, Aubrey Plaza, among others.

Now that the anniversary of the film approaches, the actor responsible for giving life to the protagonist of the story has said (via MovieWeb) that he would like to that the cast had a reunion of sorts:

“For me, this would be again close to this group. It was a super group. Fortunately, we all got along and it was like a really large group, we would all be with each other, but this happens less and less. Anyway, when the film is released, and even a few years later, we were close enough. “

From another side, the comedian, that one could also see it in Molly’s Game, has assured that the fact that the film is on the verge of being a 10-year-old is the perfect excuse to bring together his production team and his co-starsI want it to come to that to which the photographer of the film, Bill Pope, had constantly organized lunches with his wife, to which many of them had attended.

Similarly, the actress Allison Pill, who played Kim, the ex-girlfriend of Scott and drummer of his group, was also enthusiastic about the idea of a meeting, but due to the current situation, it is not sure that something will happen:

“I don’t know, but, again, who knows? Now, everything is in the air. If there are cinemas in which we can return, we will see. But what I do know is that we are trying to get everyone together for the birthday, because it would be fun to see. It was a good group of people. “

Excited by the possible meeting of Scott Pilgrim? Hope that new details will soon be available.