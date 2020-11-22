Michael J. Fox announces his permanent retirement

The actor announces a second retirement after his health has been greatly deteriorated by Parkinson’s disease.

Michael J. Fox announces a second retirement, after his health has greatly deteriorated, and he prefers to leave the stage perhaps permanently.

The 59-year-old Canadian actor has announced that he is retiring, years ago when he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. Michael has recently presented complications that can be considered to disable him from working, since he has periods of memory loss, hallucinations, delusions, dementia, to the extent that according to what was published in the Los Angeles Times, he has confused his twin daughters or has sought for hours the keys to his car, even though he has not driven for years.

In an interview with the site Page, Six Michael J. Fox stated: “There is a time for everything, and my time of having 12-hour workdays and memorizing seven pages of dialogue is better if I leave it behind. That could change because of everything changes, but if this is the end of my acting career, so be it. “