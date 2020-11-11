Michael J. Fox reunites with cast of his old series Family Ties

The virtual meeting will take place this Tuesday and the objective is to help raise funds for Actors Fund …

Michael J. Fox will virtually reunite with the cast of his old 1980s series Family Ties for a good cause more than 30 years after the show ended.

Meredith Baxter, Michael Gross, Marc Price, Tina Yothers, and Scott Valentine are among the main cast actors of the classic series about the Keaton clan, who have agreed to appear on the direct of ‘Stars in the House’ to help raise money for the Actors Fund, an organization created in 1882 whose objective is to help actors, artists and their families who suffer from an economic emergency, especially now in times of pandemic.

“At this time that seems to be one of national stress, we realize that our audience wants to see meetings of what we call ‘comfortable television’, those old series that brought so much joy,” said Stars in the House hosts Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley.

“We are grateful that our audience continues to donate generously to StarsInTheHouse.com, which goes directly to the Actors Fund, helping anyone in the arts who needs financial support to make purchases, pay rent and pay medical expenses.” added the drivers.

The live #starsinthehouse takes place this Tuesday (10) at 8 pm local time, or 6 pm Mexico City.