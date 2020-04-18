Michael Jackson and Will Smith at the heart of a case of sexual assault

Orlando Brown has yet brought an accusation of shocking, claiming to have been sexually assaulted by Michael Jackson when he was a child.

The artist Kendji Girac assaulted by armed men at the exit of a bowling alley

The former star of Disney, who is known for his statements bizarre, was made available online on Wednesday a video claiming that the pop singer Michael Jackson had sexually assaulted when he was a child.

He added that, at a given time, aggression had been committed by Will Smith, and Michael had orchestrated the whole thing.

In the clip viral, Orlando is seen throwing insults at Will Smith and a reference to Michael as if he was still alive. He even goes so far as to say that he is the true Blanket Jackson and that it has been abandoned.

Jaden Smith would it (really) in a relationship with Tyler, The Creator ?

His video has led netizens to suggest seeking medical help for his mental health. However, some have commented that he could tell the truth.