Michael Jordan and the day that I saw doing drugs to players of Chicago Bulls

The Fans

Mexico city / 14.04.2020 22:56:51





The legend of Michael Jordan has weight alonethe former basket player became one of the maximum idols of the NBA with a career that took off from a very early age. His memoirs will be published in a documentary that will premiere on Netflix called “The Last Dance” .

It is here where Michael Jordan took the opportunity to tell a little known story that took place in his arrival with the Chicago Bulls in the NBAthen to dazzle the amateurs of the basketball in the Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 1984, achieving the gold medal next to the selection of the bars and stars. His next step was to get to the NBA with a team that, until then, was considered to be mediocre and irresponsible.

PHOTO: Reuters

The surprise that generated Jordan among his new teammates was remarkable “he was the best player on the pitch, despite his lack of experience”, “the first day, we all knew that it was unique”, “different”, as for “The Last Dance”.

In their quest to integrate into the team, Jordan came up with an event that would shape his career and that orilló to “be alone” from that moment on.

“Sought to adapt to the team and in the hotel, in Peoria (Illinois), I started to look for the children to be with them. I knocked on door after door, but no one responded until I came to a door and I heard someone say: ‘there is someone outside, and then silence. I went back to touch and a deep voice answered: ‘who is it?’ and I said, ‘MJ’. There began to speak: ‘is just a rookie, nothing happens'”, account.

When they opened the door, Michael found himself with things that he had never seen in his life: “I was a kid and didn’t know what was going on. There were stripes of cocaine for a corner, people smoking marijuana in the other, many women…and the first thing I thought and said was: ‘well, I have to go’. And I walked out of the room because I thought that if there was a raid I was just as guilty as them of what was going on inside, although not to do anything. So from that day I was alone‘, added Jordan in “The Last Dance”.

EVENT THAT MADE A DIFFERENCE

To be in a situation as well, made a difference in the race of leading the most important in the history of the united States after Michael Jordan devoted his time to write his own legacy and support the team to take it to another level .

Michael Jordan he won six championships in the NBA with the Chicago Bulls.





FCM